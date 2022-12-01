Former president Asif Ali Zardari. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari continued consultations with the coalition partners to formulate a strategy to challenge PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and leave the other two provincial assemblies.

In this regard, a PMLN delegation comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq visited the Zardari House to hold a meeting with Asif Zardari and discussed all constitutional and legal options to thwart the political move of Imran Khan.

According to PPP sources, Zardari would hold talks with other coalition partners, including chiefs of BNP-Mengal and ANP, before finalisation of the counter strategy, which would be presented in the meeting of the heads of coalition partners. Sources said the issue of upcoming local governments elections were also discussed in the meeting with the PMLN delegation.

After the meeting, Zardari called Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and discussed with him the situation in Punjab and resignations of PTI MNAs.