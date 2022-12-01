Geo TV steals the show by winning three Lux Style Awards

KARACHI: Geo Television and 7th Sky Entertainment were welcomed at the 21st ceremony of Pakistan Entertainment Industry’s biggest award show “Lux Style Awards”. The best long drama serial of the year 2021 “Rang Mahal” was appreciated by the fans of Geo Television but also received well on the digital platform. Two awards were received in the drama serial “Khuda Aur Muhabbat”. Feroze Khan was declared the Best Actor (Male) while the OST of “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” also won in this race.