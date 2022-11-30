FCA for October: Power consumers likely to get Re0.32/unit refund in Dec bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday directed the state-run power distribution companies (Discos) for reimbursement of Re0.32/unit on account of monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for October 2022.

However, the regulator will issue its final decision in a few days to incorporate the decisions in the consumer billings for December 2022.

The power regulator on Tuesday held a public hearing on the petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted to NEPRA on behalf of Discos.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef Farooqi chaired the proceedings, while the authority’s members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan and Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh were also present.

The CPPA had sought permission for charging an additional Re0.24/unit from power consumers. The regulator reviewed companies’ data and heard them.

After a preliminary review of data, the regulator hinted that instead of charging additional funds from consumers, Discos would need to reimburse Re0.32/unit. The regulator will issue its final decision in a few days to incorporate the decisions in the consumer billings for December 2022.

If the government notifies the proposed relief, it will be available to all domestic consumers, including domestic consumers having time of use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

However, lifeline consumers and domestic consumers using less than 300 units/month, agriculture consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) will be excluded as they are already consuming subsidised power.