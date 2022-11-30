Seminar on interest

KARACHI: A cross-section of Ulema and financial experts have convened a seminar Wednesday at the Federation House to draw attention to the issue of interest and its importance in Islam.

The seminar would be held in view of the fact that despite the withdrawal of appeals by the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank from the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the judgment of the Federal Shariat Court, petitions by several banks and financial institutions continue to lie in different courts.

The seminar to be attended by business and market leaders and a large number of renowned religious scholars would attempt to bring awareness on the issue and chart its future course of action. The seminar is being jointly convened by Jamia Darul Uloom and the Federation of Pakitan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It will be addressed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani, PDM Chairman Fazlur Rehman, Governors Sindh and KP, SBP Governor Jamil Ahmad, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, Mufti Munibur Rehman, Prof Sajid Mir, Shah Owais Noorani, Dr Hussain Akbar and several others.