Imran will not be allowed to return to power: Sharjeel Memon

SUKKUR: Imran Khan has been removed from power and will not be allowed to return with the support of the people who will prevent the elections from being stolen like in 2018.

This was said by Minister Sharjil Inam Memon during his address to a large crowd at the 55th the Foundation Day of the PPP at Rawal House Tando Jam. He said that 55 years have passed and the PPP continues with its struggle against anti-democratic forces. MPA Patafi, Javed Nayab Leghari Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh also addressed the occasion.

They pledged to continue to follow Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as they chart the course for PPP. Memon said that Niazi was imposed on the country in 2018 but the ‘fake leader’ was removed from power constitutionally with the political wisdom of Asif Ali Zardari. He said the people who have been on the receiving end of PTI leader’s governance and policies will not allow him back into power. He said the PPP sacrificed for the country and ZAB and Benazir Bhutto turned its defence impregnable. Asif Ali Zardari returned powers to the Parliament only to strengthen the democratic forum. He said now Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has got the country removed from FATF grey list and helped the country win climate justice in the wake of the massive deluge that wrecked large parts of the country. He said the PPP’s entire leadership and workers are serving the people of Sindh under the guidance of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah by helping them rebuild their lives, economy and houses. Memon said that the Sindh government is giving Rs 5000 rupees per acre to the flood-affected wheat farmers.

Criticising deposed prime minister Imran Khan, the Sindh information minister said he did not spare any institution be it judiciary, parliament or the armed forces. In the end, the PTI Chairman even tried to influence the appointment of the army chief but miserably failed to do so, he said. Sharjeel Memon termed him a ‘thief’ who squandered the donations given for flood relief on the long march and made away with Toshakhana gifts. He said Imran’s claims of conquering Sindh cannot bear fruit and will be met with eggs and tomatoes being hurled at him. He said Imran used NAB against all political rivals and questioned if the PTI leader’s claims of the anti-graft organ not being under him are true. Imran similarly used FIA to pursue political leadership against him. The minister warned the PTI chief of not being able to tolerate NAB’s remand when the tables turn.

He tried to harm the reputation of the Election Commission, judiciary and judges, attacked the institutions, they said that Imran Khan is above the law. No one is above the law and Imran Khan should also be dealt with according to the law.