Three killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed in different incidents here onTuesday.MohammadImran was killed and his father Mohammad Ramazan sustained bullet injuries whenarmed men opened fire on them in the Dara area.

Accordingto police, the assailants intercepted their vehicle and opened fire, leavingboth of them seriously injured.Thelocals rushed them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctorspronounced Mohammad Imran dead and his father was referred to Ayub Medical ComplexHospital Abbottabad.Thepolice started an investigation to arrest the accused, who managed to flee the scene.Inanother incident, the body of Imran Khan, said to be a village councilsecretary, was found at his home in the Ganda area.Inanother incident, the body of Mohammad Waqas, a carpenter by profession, wasfound dead at his workplace in the Nawazabad area. MohammadAyub told reporters his brother Waqas was settled with his friend and his bodywas found there.-