MoU signed for humanitarian endeavours

Islamabad:A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Inner Voice Welfare Foundation and KBM Care Foundation to jointly work in the field of education, health, emergency relief, women empowerment and youth development, was signed at IVWF office, says a press release.

The MoU was signed by Voice Chairman of KBM Care Voice Chairman Mohammad Azmat Hanif and Inner Voice Secretary Ahmad Khan. The ceremony was witnessed by IVWF Chairperson Raheela Khan and KBM Care Chairman Khalid bin Majeed.

Speaking on the occasion, IVWF Chairperson Raheela Khan said that the MoU aims at establish and serve as a joint platform for both organisations to coordinate, cooperate and jointly implement and resolve welfare programs as per respective primary objectives and expertise in education and health care, emergency relief, women empowerment and youth development. She said that both organisations will execute their roles as implanting partners for respective projects on joint platform.

Speaking on the occasion, KBM CARE Chairman Khalid bin Majeed said that the aim of the MoU is to enhance cooperation between the two organisations and create an understanding how the global demographical social changes provoked by world-wide inflation flows affect changes in all issues related to education and health care.

The MoU aims to safeguard the confidentiality of any information or document Either organisation at any time may request assistance from the other in the missions related to its operational activities, with a view to ensuring and facilitating as may be relevant collaboration between the organisations in the planning, implementation and evaluation stages of mutual projects.