Bilawal to address PPP foundation day meeting today

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public meeting scheduled to be held at the Nishtar Park on Wednesday (today) to mark the 55th foundation day of the PPP.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the PPP used to hold a large public meeting to celebrate its foundation day. However, he added, this year public meetings are being held at district levels across the country to celebrate the PPP’s foundation day according to the directions given by the party leadership.
He said the PPP Karachi Division had not been aware that anyone from the top party leadership would attend the public meeting at the Nishtar Park. Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, said they had come to know only the other day that the party chief was going to attend the meeting in the city.
“Had we known earlier, we would’ve definitely chosen a larger ground to hold our public meeting,” he said, adding that the Nishtar Park event would begin at 4pm. He said that a proper plan had been adopted to save people from facing any traffic-related issues due to the programme.
The minister said the PPP had always struggled against any attempt to undermine the constitution. He said the opposition political parties during the previous government had acted on the PPP’s advice that helped them rid the country of Imran Khan’s rule.
