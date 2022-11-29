Imran Khan addressing the long march via video link. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to further tighten noose around PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

According to the sources, the preparation is being underway to submit applications to FIA and NAB for further action on behalf of government against Imran Khan. It was told that the precious watch was taken from Toshakhana and sold it on cheap price.

Earlier, the government had filed reference with ECP and the ECP in its verdict disqualified Imran Khan for five years. According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar, a consultation is being carried out in this regard at government level that action should be taken through NAB and other institutions.