‘Crisis-like situation created by Imran’ to end this week: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the crisis-like situation created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the country will be resolved by the end of the current week.

A press statement issued on Tuesday quoted him as saying that the PTI’s long march had become ineffective as the people had come to know that it was nothing except a sham protest march.

Memon mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had also acknowledged that the long march had come to an end. He said the PTI chairman had surprised the nation by his involvement in scams related to watch, wheat and sugar theft and money laundering.

“It is now anybody’s guess as to what would be the next surprise of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi on November 26.” The provincial information minister advised the former PM to save his own political career, as he had already been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that Khan couldn’t escape from the scandals involving his misconduct related to Toshakhana. He thought it was very much likely that Khan would be disqualified for life.

“It is lamentable that Imran Khan, Farah Gogi and members of the cabinet of the PTI’s past government kept on sending undue demands to the person who was staying in Dubai at that time.”

Memon alleged that Khan’s earnings due to the selling off the precious gifts obtained from Toshakhana had surpassed his income during his cricketing career. He further lamented that Khan had even sold off the medal he had won in India while playing cricket. “This shows that it is the old habit of Imran Khan to sell off precious gifts and coveted trophies,” he said.

He alleged that Khan had been exerting undue pressure on the state institutions to avoid the lodging of corruption cases against him. “But this is not possible now as the rest of the life of Imran Khan will be spent either behind bars or appearing in the courts.” The minister said the next general elections would be held in time in 2023 after the present coalition government would complete its constitutional term.