TTP calls off ceasefire

Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. — AFP

PESHAWAR: The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday called off their months-long ceasefire with Pakistan.

The TTP leadership cited the latest military operation against their fighters in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a reason behind calling off their ceasefire in the country, the outfit’s spokesman and other senior leaders confirmed to The News.

Pakistani militants had become active in southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and particularly in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. They admit that 600-700 fighters were present in Swat recently.

The government had to postpone the polio campaign in Lakki Marwat district on Monday due to frequent attacks by the militants on police and operation launched against them.

Several rounds of talks were held with the Taliban leaders in Afghanistan to find an amicable solution to years-long armed conflict. Religious leaders and tribal leaders were also involved and sent to Kabul to persuade the Pakistani Taliban to soften their demands.

The militants had lately withdrawn from certain demands but they wanted the government to restore previous status of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and their armed return to Pakistan.