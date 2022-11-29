MQMP ‘agrees’ to back PPP over no-trust motion in Senate

The News file photo of MQM-P leadership meeting with PPP leadership.

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan agreed on Monday to fully support and cooperate with the PPP over a possible no-confidence motion in the Senate, sources confirmed to The News.

The MQMP cooperation was discussed during Asif Zardari’s consultative meeting with the coalition partners of the government. The former president is holding a string of meetings with PDM coalition partners in the wake of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement of resigning from all the assemblies.

The former president Asif Ali Zardari held the meeting with a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan delegation during which the upcoming local government elections in Karachi and the current political situation were discussed. Senior PPP leaders Dr Asim Hussain and former Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla assisted Zardari in the meeting, while Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq accompanied MQMP convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the meeting.

According to the sources, during the meeting, a possible no-confidence motion in the Senate and the issues related to upcoming local government elections in Karachi came under discussion. In his response, MQM-Pakistan’s convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui assured Asif Zardari of all possible cooperation and cooperation over the no-trust move, the sources confirmed. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement will continue to play its positive role in the government. In return for the cooperation, sources said the MQM has sought changes in the local government constituencies.

On this occasion, former President Asif Ali Zardari said that we were carrying and accommodating all our coalition partners in the national government, and termed it a success.