Police say car-lifters, robbers arrested

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested eight car-lifters and robbers and seized the stolen motorbikes and other values.

“We have arrested eight gangsters and seized stolen bikes, gold ornaments, cellular phones and other valuables,” Arif Javed, the additional superintendent of police, told a presser here on Monday.

He said that eleven motorbikes lifted from different parts of the district were receovered along with other goods taken away from shops and houses. “The motorbike stealing incidents were on the rise in recent weeks and we not only traced the gang but also busted it,” he added.