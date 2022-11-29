26 PTI MPAs submit resignations to parliamentary leader

A total of 26 Sindh Assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have submitted their resignations to the party’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, Khurrum Sher Zaman.

In a statement, Zaman confirmed that he had received the resignations of 26 PTI lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly. He said these resignations would be submitted to the Sindh Assembly speaker on the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He added that he would also inform the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh, about the resignations submitted to him.

He maintained that the PTI MPAs had won their assembly seats because they represented Khan and whenever Khan wanted, these seats would be returned to him. In the 2018 general elections, the PTI had won 30 seats in the Sindh Assembly. However, four of its members later joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.