Making of recyclable shopping bags suggested

LAHORE:Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Secretary Usman Ali Khan Monday said the process of disposing of plastic items with less than specified microns, especially shopping bags, should be made beneficial for the consumer so that they take more interest in the process of improving the environment.

Chairing a meeting held to review the draft strategy of the Punjab government on plastic recycling, the secretary said recyclable shopping bags should be manufactured in the province. He emphasised making the strategy of reusing plastic items more feasible and said more focus should be placed on domestic consumers. The secretary said strategies adopted in different countries would be implemented in Punjab on the model of a neighbouring country. He said instead of only big shopping malls, the plastic strategy should be developed keeping in mind the situation at the grassroots and household level.