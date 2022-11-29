Governor lauds armed forces’ role in fighting terrorism

LAHORE:Participants of 52nd Pakistan Navy Staff Course organised by Naval War College led by Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Monday.

Addressing the participants on this occasion, the governor said that Pakistan is a peaceful country which has rendered unparalleled sacrifices not only for regional but also for global peace. He said that Pakistan has waged a long war against terrorism and in this regard, the role of armed forces is unforgettable. He said that the country is currently facing many challenges including political and economic instability. He said that continuity of policies in the country is very important for economic stability, adding there has been continuity of policies for at least 15, 16 years in countries that developed. Balighur Rehman said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will open new avenues for economic development in the country. He said that after 2018, the project slowed down, but now the government is determined to complete it again.

He said that the improvement of the economy is the top priority of the government. He said that the government is faced with the important issue of rehabilitation of flood victims in which an important aspect is to bring flood victims out of trauma. He said that as a chancellor, he along with the vice-chancellors of the universities has made an effective strategy to address this problem. Balighur Rehman told the officers that their participation in this course would be a mutually enriching experience and they would be equipped with better knowledge, skills and abilities. "I wish you all the best for the future," he said. On this occasion, the head of the delegation, Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, informed the governor about the various features of the course. He said that in this course, attention was paid to improve the leadership skills of the officers, adopting effective strategies during the war and issues related to national security. The participants from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Yemen, S Africa and S Lanka were included in the team.