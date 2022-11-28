Two nabbed with looted items

Islamabad : The Margalla police team has apprehended two wanted members of a dacoit gang involved in robbing citizens and recovered looted cash and mobile phones, the police spokesman said.
Margalla police team used the latest technology and human resources and arrested two wanted members of the dacoit gang who were involved in looting people. The Police team also recovered looted cash and mobile phones from their possession.
The accused were identified as Abdullah and Faisal khan. Cases against the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.
