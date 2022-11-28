Exhibition on life, legacy of Ganga Ram

LAHORE:Sir Ganga Ram’s great-granddaughter Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, and her husband Jacob Hinsdale, visited Alhamra Arts Council here on Sunday.

On their visit Atiquddin Ahmed curated an exhibition on the life and legacy of Sir Ganga Ram and his contemporaries who shaped modern Lahore as we see it today. The exhibition titled ‘Makers of Lahore: Kipling, Singh, Ram, and Dada’ was inaugurated by Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

John Lockwood Kipling, Bhai Ram Singh, Sir Ganga Ram, and Nayyar Ali Dada cannot be separated from Lahore and its built heritage. This exhibition is the start of a research project that explores modernism in his works and approach. Apart from the exhibition, a talk, ‘Bridging the Divide: A Conversation between Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Fakir Syed Aijazuddin’, was also held at Alhamra Hall 1.