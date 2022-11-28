Nine LWMC officials sacked

LAHORE: Ali Anan Qamar, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer, dismissed nine company officials for hiding ghost employees here on Sunday.

The major action was taken against the officials during a surprise visit by the new CEO in Allama Iqbal Town and other areas. Nine officers of Allama Iqbal Town lost their jobs for hiding ghost employees. Five supervisors of UC 113 and 114, Arsalan Yaqoob, Hafiz Rizwan, Chand Ali, Salman Ali and Muhammad Javed were immediately dismissed. Two supervisors and one ZO (Ashraf, Yaqoob, and Jahanzeb Bhatti) were sent back to MCL. Umar Fayyaz, the town manager of Allama Iqbal Town, was also fired.

The responsibilities of the morning shift in Allama Iqbal Town were handed over to Shakeel Wahid while four supervisors were issued a final warning to correct their attitude. Abdul Rauf, the town manager of Wagah Town, was also fired due to poor performance.

A final warning was issued to town manager Aziz Bhatti for poor performance and poor cleanliness while a warning letter was issued to Chaudhry Aslam, town manager of Gulberg for neglecting duties and failing to improve performance despite repeated warnings. Ali Annan Qamar warned the corrupt mafia that negligence in duties was never acceptable. There was no place in LWMC for work shirking and corrupt gangs, he said, adding everyone has to fulfill their responsibility to make Lahore clean. The LWMC CEO requested that citizens to assist LWMC staff with garbage collection and always throw it in the garbage drum.