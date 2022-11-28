Elections only after August next year: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear in absolute terms that the next general election in the country would be held after August next year.

“Let me make it absolutely clear that the next elections will take place on time,” he said while responding a query by a Turkish wire service Anadolu Agency. The reporter had asked him about a demand being made by his predecessor Imran Khan for early polls.

“This government came into being through a constitutional process and enjoys the mandate of the people of Pakistan,” he said. “The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023, to be followed by the establishment of an interim government that will hold elections,” Shehbaz explained.

He reminded that the incumbent coalition government had representation of all political parties of the country except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was busy dealing with the issues of great importance.

Shehbaz said Pakistan’s economy was facing multiple global and domestic challenges and was “on the verge of financial collapse” when he assumed charge. The economic policies of the previous government were not pro-growth and led the economy to multiple challenges. Pakistan’s economy was facing excessive monetary tightening, supply-side shocks, lingering pandemic effects, waning investors’ confidence, high inflation, and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said.

The PM recalled that his administration had adopted a “mix of policies to tackle the economic downturn by accepting the fact that we have a very short time to step back from the edge of bankruptcy and financial collapse.” He made it clear that “no doubt, some of our policy options, like withdrawal of untargeted subsidies, had added to the cost to the economy in the short term. But, most of our policies are more likely to offer benefits in the longer term.

“This was a matter of policy choices and political will. Although such a tough decision requires huge political capital, we took the risk of taking these decisions by reverting the untargeted subsidies.

“We are also aware of the fact that our current course of action is hurting the most vulnerable and marginalised in society, but we are taking care of them by announcing targeted subsidies and other relief measures,” Shehbaz said. The revival of the IMF programme and “active engagement with bilateral and multilateral partners” had eased the pressure. To tackle the economy, he noted that his government took measures to reduce the import bill, current account deficit, and pressure on the Pakistani rupee. The “continuous decline in imports” helped improve the current account deficit during the first four months of the 2023 financial year, he added.

He regretted that the massive floods that hit Pakistan early this year “caused a great deal of suffering.”

Dilating upon Pak-Turkiye ties, he said facing common challenges and emerging threats, Islamabad and Ankara should work together through collective research and pooling of resources. “We believe that Pakistan and Türkiye should work together and deepen their partnership through collective research and joint development and pooling of resources.”

Calling bilateral relations with Türkiye “exemplary”, Shehbaz Sharif said: “These historic relations are grounded firmly in common religious, cultural and linguistic links and transcend political changes on either side.” This year, the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. “Pakistan and Türkiye support each other on all issues of core national interests — whether it is Jammu and Kashmir or Northern Cyprus.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Türkiye, particularly its leadership, for its principled support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he said. Shehbaz said the two nations also have similar views on regional and international issues, while also enjoying “close collaboration on bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums”.

Confronted by common challenges and new and emerging threats, Pakistan and Türkiye have deepened their cooperation across various spheres, particularly in defence, he said. He praised Turkish defence industry. “Pakistan is Türkiye’s largest defence customer,” the prime minister underlined, adding that their collaboration on the construction of the MILGEM-class warships, not only has a “unique value” for the Pakistani Navy’s capability enhancements, but also “prominently stands out as a defining moment to further cement the bonds of friendship between our two nations and our two navies.”

To yet another question, he said Pakistan’s “longstanding and broad-based relationship” with the US is “deepening and widening”. In recent months, engagement between both countries has been quite productive and substantial. Our interactions at various levels have intensified, which manifests in that the relationship is strengthening, he said.

Recalling a recent interaction with US President Joe Biden in New York, Shehbaz said there had been “several high-level visits including congressional delegations and by members of the (US) administration”. These interactions have yielded positive results and further solidified our ties. He thanked Washington for its $97 million support for the flood victims.

Pakistan is also cooperating closely with the US “to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan”, while also pursuing a foreign policy of “friendliness and goodwill towards all countries,” he said. “Pakistan has traditionally maintained good relations with US and China. Historically, it was Pakistan that acted as a bridge in opening up the relationship between the two countries.

“While the Pakistan-China relationship is very special, Pakistan and the US have also maintained a longstanding historic bilateral relationship, which is broad-based in nature and covers all issues of mutual interest.

“We believe that constructive engagement with all countries can promote peace and security, as well as development and connectivity in the whole region. We look forward to remaining engaged with the international community for peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the premier said. He said that Pakistan “strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter and international law”.

Talking about relations with China, he said that his recent meetings with the Chinese leadership “injected new impetus in our joint efforts to ensure timely progress and implementation of major projects”. Important understandings were reached on advancing flagship projects such as the Main Line I and Karachi Circular Railway (ML-I/KCR) projects, as well as on the early implementation of the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation.

“We also agreed to step up cooperation in green energy, science and technology, and agriculture, which are all important building blocks of CPEC’s (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) high-quality development,” he said. The prime minister underscored that Pakistan always accorded high priority to the security and safety of our international partners in development. “We have enhanced measures to maintain a safe and secure environment, which remains essential for investment and socioeconomic development.

“Both Pakistan and China are mindful of the complex regional environment and the risks it poses. We will continue to exercise heightened vigilance and ensure that our detractors’ nefarious designs will fail,” Shehbaz added. On whether resolving the dispute over the Kashmir region remains a condition for resuming normal ties between Islamabad and New Delhi, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s foreign policy was “one of friendliness and goodwill towards all. We want good relations with all neighbours, including India.” However, he stressed that for “complete normalisation” of relations, including the revival of trade ties, India must “reverse its actions” of Aug 5, 2019, when New Delhi revoked the limited autonomy of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also called upon India to end its “state terrorism” in IIOJK and not seek “demographic changes in the occupied territory to perpetuate its illegal occupation”.

Referring to his inaugural address as prime minister, Shehbaz said he “reiterated our desire for maintaining ‘good ties’ with India.

“We, however, strongly believe that durable peace cannot be achieved without a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.” He said that the “illegal and unilateral actions” of Aug. 5, 2019, and the subsequent steps in IIOJK “have further vitiated the environment. The onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for meaningful engagement.”