1,689 absconders arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad capital police have arrested 1689 absconders involved in heinous crimes during the ongoing year, the police spokesman said. He said that the Inspector General of Police Islamabad has assigned the task to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders.
In compliance with these directions, City Police Officer (Operations) Islamabad directed all heads of police stations of Islamabad's capital police to start their renewed efforts to arrest those outlaws. During the crackdown, Islamabad capital police arrested 1,689 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the ongoing year. He said that no one is above the law and arrests those involved in heinous crimes. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad capital police.
