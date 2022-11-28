Two dacoits killed in Katcha area encounter

SUKKUR: Police killed two dacoits in an encounter in the Katcha area of the Aundal Sundrani and Raavanti.

Talking to The News, SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the encounter between police and dacoits lasted for hours. The exchange of fire left two dacoits dead while their accomplices managed to escape.

The outlaws were identified as Hakim alias Hako s/o Nawaz Shar, who was carrying Rs5 million head money, and Agho s/o Arbab Sonani Shar. Police also recovered one kalashnikov and a pistol next to their bodies.