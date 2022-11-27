KE names innovation drive winners

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has announced winners for an innovation challenge that the utility company organised in partnership with INNOVentures Global at a day-long event held at Habib University, a statement said on Saturday.

KE’s ‘7/11+ Innovation Challenge’ was designed for entrepreneurs, startups, researchers, and university students to promote and accelerate strategic innovation.

The participants spent first half of the day in making final pitches to the jury, followed by a panel discussion and award announcement in the second half. Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi was also in attendance as the chief guest.

The drive was aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), particularly Goal 7 – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all and Goal 11 – sustainable, inclusive, safe and resilient cities and communities.

KE said it aims to highlight importance of innovative problem solving and critical thinking within the public and provide a platform to convene organisations and individuals across the country working at the critical intersection of sustainability and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Nepra chairman said, “As a regulator, we have a tremendous responsibility towards society that extends beyond the creation of affordable, accessible and reliable energy supply. We must also support the community, through constant innovation and development.”