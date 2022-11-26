IHC seeks CDA report on lawyers’ complex

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday summoned the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the case related to the early construction of a lawyers complex in the federal capital.Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Islamabad Bar Association regarding the provision of funds for the construction of a lawyers’ complex.
Deputy Attorney-General Fazlur Rehman Niazi, CDA lawyer Nazir Jawad, advocates Shoaib Shaheen, Haseeb Chaudhr appeared in court. The court asked why funds were not released for the construction of the complex.The court has also directed the CDA lawyer to submit the report to the court at the next hearing. The CDA officer told the court that the work would start as soon as the funds were sanctioned.Subsequently, the hearing of the case was adjourned until December.
