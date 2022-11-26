Varsities told to file report on implementation of student union law

The Sindh government has asked all the universities in the province to submit reports in connection with the restoration of student unions.
Seeking such reports from the varsities, the minister for universities and boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, said the Sindh government had passed the Students Union Act 2019 from the Sindh Assembly on February 11, 2022, and it had to be implemented within two months. He said all the universities should report the progress regarding the implementation of the student union law.
Rahoo said that other provinces should also restore student unions like Sindh. He clarified that the law that revived student unions had to be implemented in both the public and private universities. In this regard, the universities minister has called a meeting of representatives of all the universities of the province on November 28.
