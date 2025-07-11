Google rolls out Veo 3 and Flow in Pakistan

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, on December 5, 2018. — Reuters

Google has expanded access to its advanced video generation model, Veo 3, for Google AI Pro subscribers in over 150 countries, including Pakistan, according to a press release on Friday.

The rollout introduces a cutting-edge photo-to-video feature that enables users to seamlessly transform still images into vibrant eight-second video clips with sound.

Built on the foundation of Veo 3, launched earlier this year, this feature empowers users to use Google's state-of-the-art AI to bring their favourite photos to life.

In just seven weeks, users worldwide have created over 40 million videos, showcasing their creativity by reimagining fairy tales and experimenting with ASMR. This update presents exciting opportunities for Pakistan's growing community of digital storytellers and content creators.

How does the new Veo 3 feature work?

To turn photos into videos, select 'Videos' from the tool menu in the prompt box and upload a photo. Then, describe the scene and any audio instructions, and watch as the image transforms into a dynamic video.

Now available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in select countries, this tool allows users to animate everything from personal moments to creative sketches.

This screenshot shows the new photo-to-video feature in Google's Veo 3. — Google

Simply upload a photo, describe the scene and any audio cues, and Gemini will generate a dynamic video to download or share. These capabilities are also available in Flow, Google's AI filmmaking tool.

Creative possibilities in Flow

Users can also explore these features in Flow, Google's AI tool for filmmakers, which now allows adding speech to video clips alongside sound effects and background audio. However, audio generation in Flow is still experimental, so results may vary.

Frames to Video — which lets personal images become the starting point of dynamic clips — is also available on Veo 3 Fast, helping users get even more from their credits. Flow and Google AI Ultra are now available in over 140+ countries, expanding access to these cutting-edge creative tools.

Ensuring trust, safety in AI

Google is committed to responsible AI. All videos generated with Gemini include a visible watermark and an invisible SynthID digital marker to indicate they are AI-created.

The company also conducts extensive "red teaming" exercises to proactively test its systems, identify and address potential issues before they arise, and carries out thorough evaluations to understand how these tools might be used and how misuse can be prevented.

Policies against unsafe content are continuously enforced, and user feedback is actively sought to strengthen safety measures further.

Use the thumbs up and down buttons on generated videos for feedback, which will be used to make ongoing improvements to the safety measures and overall experience.