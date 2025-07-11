Was Humaira Asghar Ali's family happy with her showbiz work?

Deceased actor and model Humaira Asghar. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial

LAHORE: Late actor and model Humaira Asghar pursued a showbiz career against her parents’ wishes but remained passionate and content with her choice.

The funeral prayers of the actor-cum-model were offered in Lahore, after which she was laid to rest at the Pindi Rajputana graveyard.

Speaking to the media at the graveyard ahead of her burial on Friday, Mohammad Ali, the uncle of the deceased, said that while Humaira was in touch over the phone, her family had no knowledge of her residence in Karachi, where she had shifted in 2018.

“When she came to Lahore, she would always visit home,” he said. “She enjoyed painting and was happy with her work, but her parents were not pleased with her decision to join showbiz.”

Responding to questions about the family’s lack of contact for 8 to 10 months, the uncle insisted that ties had not been severed. “We didn’t know where she lived."

When asked why no police report was filed after her phone was switched off, Mohammad Ali said: “No, we did not contact the police.”

He suggested that the responsibility also lay with the landlord, saying: “The landlord should have noticed and reached out. A copy of the rental contract is always shared — one with the paying guest, one with the landlord.”

When pressed about the family’s responsibility to check on her well-being, he responded: “No one leaves their child like that. Humaira said she was happy, and her parents told her, ‘If you’re happy, then so are we’.”

His remarks came hours after the post-mortem report, prepared by Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed, revealed that body of Pakistani actor — discovered earlier this week from a flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI — was in an advanced stage of decomposition, with initial findings suggesting she had died eight to 10 months ago.

The body was severely decomposed and unrecognisable at the time of recovery, it stated, adding that despite the level of decay, no fractures were detected anywhere in the bones.

The report added that extent of the decomposition has made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death at this stage. However, DNA profiling and toxicology tests are under way and are expected to provide further insight.

The body of actor-cum-model was found earlier this week when law enforcement personnel visited her apartment around 3:15pm to enforce a court-ordered eviction. After receiving no response, the police forced open the door and discovered her body lying on the floor. She had reportedly been living alone in the flat for the past seven years.

Humaira had appeared in the reality show "Tamasha Ghar" and the film "Jalaibee".

News of her death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow actors and the wider entertainment community. Many took to social media to express sorrow and urged people to look after those who live alone.

Her passing comes less than a month after the death of veteran actress Ayesha Khan, whose body was also found in her flat in Karachi under similar circumstances.