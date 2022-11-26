African countries urged to establish air links to boost trade

Islamabad : A delegation of foreign diplomats led by Irfan Shaukat, Director (Programme), Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for an interaction with the business community, says a press release.

The foreign diplomats, undergoing 28th Junior Diplomatic Course at Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan (FSAP) were representing various countries including Kazakhstan, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Nicaragua, Samoa, Solomon Island, South Sudan, Tanzania, Gambia, Togo, Uganda and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Addressing the foreign diplomats, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Africa was a huge market and urged that African countries should establish direct links with Pakistan that would help trade and exports. He informed the foreign diplomats that Pakistan is exporting many products including textiles, IT & software, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, leather products, surgical instruments, marble & granite, rice and others, which can find good markets in Africa, Central Asia and other regions. He briefed them about the business and investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Irfan Shaukat, director (programme), Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan said that the purpose of bringing foreign diplomats to ICCI is to provide them an opportunity to interact with the business community and understand the business dynamics so that they can play an effective role for economic diplomacy. He said that FSA has trained over 1500 diplomats from 49 countries. He thanked ICCI for giving warm welcome and hospitality to the foreign diplomats.