Into the bush

Recently, there has been a rapid rise in crime in rural Sindh, particularly armed robbery. Many of these dacoits operate out of the ‘katcha’ areas of Sindh, committing crimes and retreating back to their secretive bases.
According to reports, the matter has become serious enough for the Sindh police to launch an operation against the dacoits in the ‘katcha’ areas. All of Sindh is hoping that they will be successful and eradicate this menace once and for all.
Abdul Ahad
Ghotki
The government has finally decided on the new COAS. The new army chief, General Asim Munir, replaces General Qamar...
It is good to see that the COAS appointment issue has reached its conclusion without any mishaps whatsoever. PM...
This refers to the letter, 'Legitimate demands' by Mohsin Mumtaz. The letter highlights how the government is...
The miserable state of our public-sector organizations is down to the follies of a handful of men at the top. These...
Sri Lanka, once the leading economy of the South Asian region, in terms of per-capita income and human development,...
The Toshakhana scandal is a perfect example of how our elites use public office to enrich themselves. Prime ministers...
Comments