Into the bush

Recently, there has been a rapid rise in crime in rural Sindh, particularly armed robbery. Many of these dacoits operate out of the ‘katcha’ areas of Sindh, committing crimes and retreating back to their secretive bases.

According to reports, the matter has become serious enough for the Sindh police to launch an operation against the dacoits in the ‘katcha’ areas. All of Sindh is hoping that they will be successful and eradicate this menace once and for all.

Abdul Ahad

Ghotki