PTI insists on holding ‘largest gathering’ at Faizabad

PTI Chairman leads Azadi March to Islamabad on May 25, 2022. — Instagram/@ptiofficial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders Thursday insisted on holding their party’s ‘largest-ever gathering’ at Faizabad on November 26, even if the government did not allow them to use the same venue for political activity.

PTI’s regional President Ali Nawaz and Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Senator Syed Shibli Faraz were talking to media persons after their meeting with the Islamabad administration here.

Awan alleged the Islamabad administration gave ridiculous routes for the November 26 rally, whereas during the PTI government, the opposition was allowed to hold rallies in the Red Zone.

“An unsuccessful attempt is being made to thwart the public meeting deliberately. We have serious reservations over the DC’s office’s response. We will prepare a response to the DC office’s 37 conditions today,” he remarked.

Whether the imported government says yes or no, he maintained, the largest gathering in Pakistan’s history will still be held at Faizabad on November 26. The imported government is afraid of the name of Faizabad, he said.

“Even our FIR could not be registered after firing on Imran Khan. And, our senators gather before the Supreme Court every day but we have not been heard. Our people are tortured, they are exposed, but we are not heard,” he charged.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shibli Faraz claimed the government created as many hurdles as it could in the way of November 26 march and put forward 37 conditions and cited articles of the Constitution. “The articles mentioned do not apply to PTI while people are being threatened in the name of threat to Imran Khan’s life. Democratic people should remain democratic.” Earlier, Ali Nawaz claimed the General Headquarters had allowed arrival and departure of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground and PTI had been formally intimated about it. But, he noted, the administration did not allow PTI Chairman to land at the Parade Ground on board a helicopter to lead the real Azadi march.

“According to the federal government’s own alerts, there is a threat to the security of the PTI chairman, therefore, use of helicopter is important for PTI chairman’s peaceful real Azadi march. After the GHQ’s NoC, the federal government has no justification to obstruct the arrival and departure of helicopter,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar presided over a meeting of the party in Rawalpindi on the march and said caravans were ready to come to the city and that a large number of people would reach the venue on Friday.