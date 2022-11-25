Lt Gen Asim served as ISI and MI DG

Newly appointed General Asim Munir. Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Lt-Gen Asim Munir was commissioned in the 23 Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with 17 Officers Training Course, Mangla, and was awarded the coveted sword of honour. He is currently posted as the quartermaster general at the General Headquarters (GHQ), reported Geo News.

The army chief-designate graduated from Fuji School Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The lieutenant general also has MPhil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defence University. The quartermaster general was also posted as a directing staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta, brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel, general staff officer, Grade-2, CGS Secretariat and chief of staff of Mangla Corps.

Lt Gen Munir has commanded 23 Frontier Force Regiment, Infantry Brigade, remained as a force commander in Northern Areas, Gilgit, and Corps Commander 30 Corps, Gujranwala.

The incoming army chief has also served as the director general of Military Intelligence (MI). In 2018, Lt Gen Munir was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following this, he was posted as the corps commander Gujranwala for two years. After heading the Gujranwala corps, he was posted at his present assignment at the GHQ.

Lt-Gen Munir will become the first army chief who has headed both the MI and ISI. He will also be the first army chief awarded the Sword of Honour.

The army chief designate is a keen sportsman, avid reader and traveller. Lt Gen Munir is also a Hafiz-e-Quran.