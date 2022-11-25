Talent Hunt League hockey trials in Sindh end

KARACHI: Under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Sir Syed University, Karachi, has completed hockey trials of the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League in Sindh, a spokesman of the programme told 'The News' on Thursday.

He said the hockey trials were held in five phases, held first in Karachi and followed by Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur in which more than 1000 young male and female players of age 15 to 25 years participated.

Hockey trials were organised under the talent hunt youth sports league in 25 districts of the country.

Provincial league will be organised between the teams of the best players in these trials and the winning teams of the provincial league will be given an opportunity to participate in the national league after they are provided with international-level coaching, training and mentorship.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, while expressing her opinion on the completion of trials in Sindh, said that steps are being taken by the government to provide opportunities to the youth. She further said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has a special interest in youth.

Director Sports, Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon said that Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has always encouraged young athletes and he believes that there is no shortage of talent in the country.

Several senior hockey players participated in the trials held in Sindh and encouraged the young players.

The top performers in the league will get an opportunity to improve their skills under the supervision of qualified coaches.