Winter uniform distributed among RWMC staff

Rawalpindi : The cleanliness of Murree is our first priority because tourists from all over the world come to here for tourism and sightseeing, so beside the RWMC, it is the responsibility of everyone to keep the city clean, said Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Haroon Kamal Hashmi, says a press release.

Make Murree a ‘zero waste city’ so that every tourist who comes here leaves a good impression. He expressed these views along with CEO RWMC Ahmad Nawaz Gondal, while reviewing the cleanliness activity on the occasion of his visit to Murree and talking to the dignitaries and journalists. He said that Murree used to be a Tehsil and now it has become a district, so RWMC has deputed additional workers in Murree to improve the cleanliness and beauty of Murree and to provide visitors with a clean and tidy place.

Later, the social mobilisation and communication team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company set up a camp on Mall Road, Murree to provide awareness to the citizens about cleanliness. Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi, CEO RWMC Ahmad Nawaz Gondal and AC Murree Sahibzada Muhammad Younus visited the camp, Senior Manager (Operations) Muhammad Hasnain and Manager (Operations) Hasan Sardar were also present on the occasion.

New winter uniforms and shoes were also distributed among the sanitary workers, leaflets were distributed among the shopkeepers, citizens and tourists present there. A large number of tourists and local people who came to Murree appreciated this cleanliness awareness campaign and assured to participate in it fully and also expressed their determination to convey this message of cleanliness to other people.

The communication team of RWMC in the camp provided pamphlets to the people visiting the camp. The senior journalists of Murree also appreciated this effort and assured that the media will participate fully in this campaign and play their role in conveying the message of cleanliness to the people.