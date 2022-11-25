Islamabad police win cricket match

Islamabad: A friendly cricket match was played between Islamabad Capital Police and Frontier Constabulary at Police Lines Headquarters cricket ground.
According to the details, a final match of cross departmental tape ball tournament was played between Islamabad capital police and Rawalpindi bar association at Marghzar cricket ground Saidpur in which SP (Headquarters) Saud Khan participated as chief guests, and a large number of Islamabad capital territory (ICT) police officials, members of Rawalpindi bar association and civilians were also present on the occasion.
Islamabad capital police won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 150 runs in eight overs. The Rawalpindi bar association team managed to score 83 runs. Islamabad Capital Police won the match by 67 runs. Constable Amir was awarded the Man of the Match for his excellent performance.
Islamabad : The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited held balloting to select employees for Haj and Umrah for the...
Islamabad : Whilst addressing the launching ceremony of breast cancer awareness at Aiwan-e-Sadr in collaboration with...
Islamabad : A five-day long 13th Islamic Orientation Programme for ‘Mudasrisat ul Quran’ organised by Dawah...
Rawalpindi : The cleanliness of Murree is our first priority because tourists from all over the world come to here for...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board President/Station Commander Brig. Salman Nazar on Thursday presided over...
Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up eight criminals and recovered hashish, heroin, ice and weapons with...
Comments