Islamabad police win cricket match

Islamabad: A friendly cricket match was played between Islamabad Capital Police and Frontier Constabul­ary at Police Lines Head­­quarters cricket ground.

According to the details, a final match of cross departmental tape ball tournament was played between Islamabad capital police and Rawalpindi bar association at Marghzar cricket ground Saidpur in which SP (Headquarters) Saud Khan participated as chief guests, and a large number of Islamabad capital territory (ICT) police officials, members of Rawal­pindi bar association and civilians were also present on the occasion.

Islamabad capital police won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 150 runs in eight overs. The Rawalpindi bar association team managed to score 83 runs. Islamabad Capital Police won the match by 67 runs. Constable Amir was awarded the Man of the Match for his excellent performance.