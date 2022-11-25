Laryngectomy surgery performed

MARDAN: A team from the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Department on Wednesday performed the first successful Laryngectomy surgery on a patient at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

Laryngectomy surgery is done to remove part or the entire larynx (voice box) to treat laryngeal cancer or severe larynx damage. The ENT team performed the surgery under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Said and successfully removed the cancerous larynx from the patient.

Assistant Professor Dr Mudassir, Assistant Professor Dr Mubashir, Assistant Professor Dr Salman Malik, Dr Haider, Dr Majid and Dr Noor Hayat assisted the complicated procedures.