Lok Mela dedicated to flood affectees

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), National Heritage and Cultural Division has dedicated the upcoming annual mega cultural event ‘Lok Mela’, Folk Festival of Pakistan to flood victims to be organised from November 25 to December 4.

The objective of the festival is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage and provide a platform to traditional and practitioners associated with different craft and musical traditions to demonstrate their skills and win recognition of their talent at national level, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

A part of the earnings from the festival will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

In this regard, a press briefing to issue curtain raiser of the festival will be held on November 24. Fareena Mazhar, secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division and Shahzad Durrani, executive director, Lok Virsa will address the press conference about the activities of the ten-day festival.

The festival which is part of the mega cultural activities of the federal capital is being organized for over four decades.