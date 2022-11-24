Police conduct road safety workshop for Rangers

Islamabad: “Islamabad Capital Police is striving to minimise the accident ratio by educating road users and ensuring strict implementation on traffic rules,” a police spokesman said.

The education wing of Islamabad Capital police organised one-day road safety education workshop at Rangers Headquarters (17th Wing), Saidpur, Islamabad to educate personnel of the force regarding traffic rules, regulations and road safety tips.

More than 55 personnel including drivers attended and staff members attended the workshop. The aim of holding such workshops is to create a traffic sense among the road users, advising them that a driver should honour others rights especially the pedestrians while driving. In-charge Education Wing of Islamabad Police and his team urged the participants to avoid using mobile phones and fasten seat belts during the driving for safety. They said that a minor negligence of a driver can cause an accident and endanger the lives of many people.

On the occasion, a message of Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad was also read and it was told that Islamabad Capital police is striving to provide safer journey to road users and utilizing all available resources.

On the occasion, Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Kashif Mumtaz and other Rangers officials appreciated the Islamabad capital police efforts in maintaining the smooth traffic flow and discipline in the city.