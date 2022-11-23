IHC orders Shoaib Sheikh to appear in person on Dec 2

The Islamabad High Court entrance. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has ordered Shoaib Sheikh to appear before the court in person on Dec 2 in the Axact fake degree case.

The court expressed its annoyance over a letter to the chief justice written by a Bol News anchor and hinted at initiating contempt of court proceedings.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq said in his remarks that the media group would not be allowed to spoil the case and hinder the course of justice. The chief justice said the conduct gives the impression that the media group is running away from something and asked why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated on the issue.

The court also sought an explanation from the investigating officer over the non-compliance of arrest warrants for Nigel Brain Robello. Chief Justice Amir Farooq expressed outrage at the letter addressed to him and asked Shoaib Sheikh’s lawyers, Latif Khosa and Abid Zubairi, to read the contents. He asked if letters would be written to the high court now.

Upon this, the lawyers of Axact/Bol Media sought an apology and said that they had submitted a plea to the court to grant an exemption to their client from personal appearance in court on the ground that he faced threats to his life.

The court instantly rejected the plea and ordered Shoaib Sheikh to appear in person in the court on Dec 2.