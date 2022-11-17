Axact fake degree case: IHC admonishes Shoaib Sheikh for skipping court hearings

ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over the non-appearance of Shoaib Sheikh in hearings of Axact fake degree case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered him to appear in every hearing of the case.

Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq heard the plea against the conviction of Shoaib Sheikh and others and the application from the FIA seeking withdrawal of suspension of conviction of Shoaib Sheikh and others.

The FIA prosecutor told the court the accused did not come on two hearings but he came only when a warrant was issued. The court remarked it was a criminal matter. The appeal has been pending for the last four to five years. He is playing hide and seek with the court.

“Should we cancel his bail and send him to jail and fix the case for hearing in 2031,” the court remarked. The lawyer, Latif Khosa, requested the court to grant an exemption to Shoaib Sheikh from the next hearing.

The FIA prosecutor told the court he was awarded punishment by the court on July 05, 2018, and he fled the court when his bail plea was dismissed. He surrendered on September 28, 2018. The conviction was suspended on October 23, 2018. The judged remarked that he had written in Maryam Nawaz case that pending cases are a blot on judicial system. The court ordered Shoaib Sheikh to appear on every hearing.