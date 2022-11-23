LWMC lifts 6,200 tons of waste

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) lifted more than 6,200 tons of waste from the city during the last 24 hours.

Company officials said 580 tons was lifted from Gulberg Town, 750 tons from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 750 tons from Allama Iqbal Town, 650 tons from Samanabad Town, 530 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town, 670 tons from Nishtar Town, 590 tons from Ravi Town, 550 tons from Shalimar Town and 520 tons from Wagah town. Furthermore, 450 tons was lifted from Saggian and 150 tons from Rajgarh centre. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar stated that the work of mechanical washing and sweeping was also going on all major roads and commercial markets. According to the vision of the Punjab Govt, all measures were being taken to maintain the beauty of the city, he added.

Special attention was being given to container clearance, plots clearance and manual sweeping in three shifts. Making the city of Lahore Clean was our first priority; he said and added that to achieve this goal the temporary collection points in nine towns were being cleared on daily basis.