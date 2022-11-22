Govt yet to agree to sugar export

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association on November 21, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: The government has not so far agreed to allow export of sugar amid fears that it might increase its prices in the domestic market.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), headed by its Chairman Asim Ghani Usman, at the Finance Division on Monday. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, the chairman FBR, Vice Chairman PSMA Iskander M Khan, Vice Chairman PSMA Ahmed Ebrahim Hasham and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.

Usman apprised the Finance minister of the contribution of the sugar industry to overall economic development of Pakistan. He briefed the meeting on issues being faced by the sugar industry related to GST, availability of sugar stock and sugar export.

Dar emphasized maintaining strategic reserves of sugar and maintenance of prices of sugar for providing maximum relief to the masses. He assured the chairman PSMA that the government was aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry as well as sugarcane growers in Pakistan. He said the government aimed at facilitating the business community and ease of doing business to keep the economy at a trajectory path. He assured the delegation of addressing their issues at the earliest.