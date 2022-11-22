Slain journalist Arshad Sharif. Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Former minister and sacked PTI leader Faisal Vawda Monday appeared before the FIA’s fact-finding committee that has been constituted to investigate the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

PTI leader Murad Saeed, however, did not appear before the committee and submitted his written response to the committee. The letter said an “impartial, transparent and independent inquiry” was not expected from the FIA, as it was working under the federal government. He alleged that the federal government continued to take hostile actions against Arshad Sharif even when his life was in danger in the country.

Meanwhile, talking to the media persons, Vawda said the investigating agency had given him a questionnaire. He claimed that the journalist’s murder was planned in Pakistan and that the fact-finding committee was doing ‘great work’.

He said there was a need to reach those who were behind the killing of senior journalist and anchor Arshad Sharif rather than the shooter(s). He claimed that those involved in Arshad’s murder must be apprehended, as they could easily flee abroad.

He contended that those behind the conspiracy of taking the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to nowhere, to get him disqualified and to get him killed, wanted to become prime minister themselves.

“Imran Khan is my leader. There has been no contact with him but if he called, I will visit him,” he said. Vawda was recently thrown out of the party for allegedly violating the party policy.

He said Arshad Sharif’s murder was a very painful matter and insisted that there should be no cheap joke with regard to the case. He reiterated that the senior journalist was shot dead from a close range, adding that the entire country was sleeping until he held the news conference.

Vawda said he had talked about the murder of Arshad Sharif in his news conference and the FIA had also confirmed that the very information was 100 percent correct. He remarked, “I am satisfied that the team investigating Arshad Sharif murder case is strong because the work done so far is very strong and it is hoped that the culprits will be brought to justice who are not caught while in Pakistan”.

Vawda explained that no evidence was presented on his behalf as he had kept it for the next appearance. He said Salman Iqbal had no hand in the murder or conspiracy but ‘I will ask him to come to Pakistan and help in the case’. The former minister said Arshad was his close friend and he stayed in touch with him until he had left.