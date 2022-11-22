Arshad Sharif killing: Suspects to be brought back through Interpol, says FIA DG

ISLAMABAD: The people involved in the murder of senior journalist and anchor Arshad Sharif would be brought to Pakistan though the Interpol on the Supreme Court’s permission, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt told The News on Monday.

The two-member joint investigation team (JIT) — comprising FIA and IB officials — has landed back home after completing interrogation in Kenya and Dubai but the report is yet to be complied, Butt shared.

The investigation report would be submitted to the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court as per direction of the chief justice of Pakistan, and the FIA will seek the court’s further directions in this regard. “The case would be proceeded on the recommendation of the Supreme Court to bring the suspects to Pakistan through the Interpol,” he added.

“The FIA will provide evidences and investigation report — compiled by the two-member JIT — to get the suspects red warrants,” Butt said, adding that Waqar and Khurram had not yet left Kenya.

He said Waqar and Khurram were Canadian nationals, while Salman Iqbal had not joined the investigation. Meanwhile, the sources engaged in the investigation claimed that Salman Iqbal was avoiding joining the investigation.