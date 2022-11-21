 
President won’t stop COAS appointment summary: Qureshi

Imran has also clarified PTI has no favourites or objections to appointment of any person as army chief, says Qureshi

By News Desk
November 21, 2022
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a gathering. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that President Arif Alvi will not stop the summary for the appointment of new army chief, Geo News reported.

Talking to the media, he said there was no debate in the party on the issue. “Imran has also clarified that the PTI has neither any favourite nor objection to the appointment of any person as the army chief. We have no differences with the institution or had any in the past. We do not want any rift with it in future. However, the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto about the president was uncalled for,” he added.

