President won’t stop COAS appointment summary: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that President Arif Alvi will not stop the summary for the appointment of new army chief, Geo News reported.
Talking to the media, he said there was no debate in the party on the issue. “Imran has also clarified that the PTI has neither any favourite nor objection to the appointment of any person as the army chief. We have no differences with the institution or had any in the past. We do not want any rift with it in future. However, the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto about the president was uncalled for,” he added.
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s change of long march destination from Islamabad to Rawalpindi has raised new...
COLORADO SPRINGS: A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and...
KARACHI: A congregation comprising thousands of people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral of...
NEW YORK: Tesla has recalled more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because of a tail light issue, in the...
1: The biggest win on climate since Paris...?A new funding arrangement on loss and damage — a pooled fund for...
PARIS: Activists on Sunday expressed alarm that Iran was implementing a major crackdown in a Kurdish-populated town...
Comments
I.Khan commented 4 hours ago
Reply 2 0