PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi talking to the media in Lahore on November 5, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has denounced Punjab police over non-registration of a First Information Report (FIR) for the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan during long march, reported local media on Saturday.

The FIR of the incident has still not been registered even after two days of the incident.

Talking to journalists in Lahore Thursday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the lack of any progress in the registration of in such a serious case raised ‘a major question’. “It seems there is some pressure due to which the demands of justice cannot be fulfilled”, he added.

“A protest was held in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, but the Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) entered and took action. Did they take permission from the Punjab government?” he asked.

He also said that people were not satisfied with the performance of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), adding that it was the responsibility of the provincial government to investigate the matter and determine if he really was ‘under pressure’.

A day earlier, it was reported that the power of the Wazirabad city police station was cut off just when PTI leaders reached there to lodge an FIR for the attack on the PTI long march. The power was cut off deliberately, the PTI leaders and lawyers claim.

The PTI leaders and lawyers forum members reached the Wazirabad City Police Station to lodge an FIR against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and other armed forces, officers. The PTI leadership has said that they will not leave the police station without receiving the online receipt of the FIR.

Meanwhile, PTI Chief Imran Khan on Saturday met with the family of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, who was shot dead in the attack on the PTI long march in Wazirabad, reported local media.

The PTI chief provided the mother of the deceased Moazzam with the financial aid of Rs10 million. According to details, Imran Khan met with the children, mother and brother of the deceased PTI worker in Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. The PTI chief expressed his grievances over the unfortunate demise of Moazzam in the attack on PTI long march in Wazirabad. The PTI hugged the children of the deceased PTI worker and assured their mother of the full support of her family. The Punjab government would also provide the aggravated family with Rs5 million in financial aid.

Earlier today, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar met the family members of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam. They gave the cheque for the compensatory amount to Moazzam’s father Nawaz Gondal.