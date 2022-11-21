Imran still can’t decide who to blame: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday, while taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for "backtracking" from foreign conspiracy and anti-establishment narrative, said that following his ouster from power, Imran Khan has lost his sense and is not figuring out who to blame.

Asif wrote on Twitter, "The PTI chief still couldn’t decide who to hold responsible; now saying that the establishment could have saved his power." The defence minister further added that , "How much wishes can cause a person to stoop so low that he does not know who to blame."