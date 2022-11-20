Theater comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Popular theatre artist Tariq Teddy passed away here on Saturday. He was 46.

The artist was admitted to Farooq Hospital due to liver problem. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Shah Fareed Darbar in Sabzazar area after Asr prayers on Saturday, which was attended by artists and a large number of people from different walks of life.

Tariq’s son said that the actor was suffering from liver and respiratory diseases for a long time and was getting treatment for it at a hospital.

As per the doctors, Tariq’s condition had deteriorated as an infection in his liver had aggravated and 70 percent of his organs had stopped working.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had announced free-of-charge treatment for Tariq just a few days ago when reports of his ailment had surfaced.

Tariq Teddy made his name in commercial theatre back in the 90s.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of well-known comedian Tariq Teddy.

Tariq Teddy played brilliant roles in stage plays and Punjabi films, bringing smiles on the faces of audience with his humour and artistry, she said in a statement. The minister said that Tariq Teddy had left this world leaving his fans sad.

She said his absence would be felt for a long time in the field of drama and films. She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.