‘Long march last tactic of Imran’s political survival’

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that the ongoing long march of PTI was the last tactic of Imran Khan's political survival, which has failed.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town here on Saturday, she said first it was said that one bullet hit Imran Khan, then the bullet changed into four bullets and now they were saying sprinters hit Imran Khan. She said post-mortem report of Moazzam revealed he was shot in the head from a higher place, which clearly showed that a fire from Imran khan's container hit Moazzam. She said Imran khan's journey of humiliation started from a wristwatch and ended on the same. She said if Umar Farooq was a fraud then why Fawad Ch was doing business with him. Azma Bukhari said that the police and the Punjab government were fully supporting the drama of Imran Khan and so far Imran Khan's guard was not detained and the police have not taken any weapons into custody.

She said they wanted the media and people to forget blood of Hasan, Sadaf Naeem and Moazzam and just remember the firing on Imran Khan.

Answering a question, she said the watch was sold by Farah Bibi and a hand written plain paper was given as a receipt on which Rs 2 crore was deposited in Toshakhana. She said diamonds and other valuables were also sold below their market value.

"Imran Khan is now a certified watch thief and dishonest," she said, adding despite taking oath, Imran Khan continued to leak the cabinet talks. She said Imran Khan was a big thief and he did not hesitate to sell gifts.

Azma alleged that Imran Khan started 2019 tax amnesty scheme to launder money. She said NAB has started investigation into the wristwatch case and action will be taken according to law. She said red warrant can be issued for Farah Gogi because the case will not be investigated properly without her.