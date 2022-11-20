Lahore retains top slot among most polluted cities

LAHORE : Provincial metropolis once again topped the world most polluted cities with an AQI of 214 here on Saturday.

Data collected from IQAir revealed that Beijing, China was second in the list of world’s top ten most polluted cities with an AQI of 182 and Delhi, India was third with an AQI of 170. Rest of the cities in the top ten list included Baghdad, Iraq with an AQI of 157, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with an AQI of 154, Shenyang, China with an AQI of 146, Mumbai, India with an AQI of 144, Dubai, United Arab Emirates with an AQI of 138, Sarajevo, Bosnia with an AQI of 137 and Kolkata, India with an AQI of 131. Meanwhile, the city witnessed a hazy day with partly cloudy weather. Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northern parts till tomorrow.

They predicted that partly cloudy and cold weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snow) was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Hunza and Kalam only. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore it was 10.5°C and maximum was 25.5°C.

CEO LWMC vows to set up integrated system: CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar announced to establish an integrated solid waste management system in provincial metropolis. In this regard, all resources were being utilised followed by ensuring further necessary interventions to promote 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) strategy in provincial capital, he said while talking to media here on Saturday.

In order to review the composting procedure, he visited LWMC's compost plant. General Manager Planning Dr Kamran and Manager Compost Plant M Yasir gave briefing on the working of Compost Plant at Mehmood Booti plant. The CEO was told that the compost plant was producing indigenous fertiliser called "Belia". CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar was informed that 200 tons of waste was being composted daily to make natural fertilizer.

During the visit, CEO LWMC issued instructions that the quality of compost should be improved according to the market requirements and after improving the quality the registration process should be completed soon. He said that green waste was being sent from the markets to the compost plant.

Talking about the workers, CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar said that safety kits should also be arranged immediately to maintain the health of the workers. The workers working at the compost plant should be provided with gloves, shoes, helmets and essential items for protection from hazardous gases. CEO Ali Anan Qamar further said that by ensuring the use of modern processes, the quantity and process of composting will be accelerated. The production of good compost will help in increasing the business of the company.