ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the process of the appointment of the army chief will start from Monday and finalised in a week.
Talking to the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, the minister said the name of the next army chief would come out by Tuesday or Wednesday and the change of command ceremony would be held on November 29.
He said the long march would suffer a serious blow the day the appointment decision was made.
