Saturday November 19, 2022
Appointment process to start on Monday: Khawaja Asif

Name of next army chief will come out by Tuesday or Wednesday, defece minister says on Geo News programme

By News Desk
November 19, 2022
Khawaja Asif. Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the process of the appointment of the army chief will start from Monday and finalised in a week.

Talking to the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, the minister said the name of the next army chief would come out by Tuesday or Wednesday and the change of command ceremony would be held on November 29.

He said the long march would suffer a serious blow the day the appointment decision was made.

